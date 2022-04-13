NJ reports more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths, rate of transmission rising

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,844
New deaths: 9
Total number of positive cases: 1,915,902
Total number of deaths: 30,301
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,898,372
Rate of transmission: 1.3
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,800 cases, 924 deaths, 375,255 doses administered
Cape May: 10,732 cases, 249 deaths, 132,620 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,788 cases, 560 deaths, 183,290 doses administered
Ocean: 136,078 cases, 2,748 deaths, 696,011 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
