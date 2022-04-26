NJ reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,741
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,938,518
Total number of deaths: 30,373
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,927,754
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,221 cases, 924 deaths, 376,065 doses administered
Cape May: 10,840 cases, 255 deaths, 132,864 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,981 cases, 562 deaths, 183,798 doses administered
Ocean: 137,168 cases, 2,766 deaths, 697,255 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
