NJ reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,710
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 1,907,030
Total number of deaths: 30,283
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,880,393
Rate of transmission: 1.13
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,691 cases, 923 deaths, 374,728 doses administered
Cape May: 10,688 cases, 249 deaths, 132,397 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,715 cases, 559 deaths, 183,046 doses administered
Ocean: 135,640 cases, 2,750 deaths, 695,269 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
