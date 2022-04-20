NJ reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,634
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,927,349
Total number of deaths: 30,338
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,915,488
Rate of transmission: 1.21
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,006 cases, 922 deaths, 375,857 doses administered
Cape May: 10,776 cases, 253 deaths, 132,808 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,876 cases, 561 deaths, 183,547 doses administered
Ocean: 136,678 cases, 2,754 deaths, 696,914 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
