NJ reports more than 1,527 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 1.14 transmission rate

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,527
New deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases: 1,935,664
Total number of deaths: 30,358
*Total vaccine doses administered: 13,920,535
Rate of transmission: 1.14
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,167 cases, 923 deaths, 375,983 doses administered*
Cape May: 10,829 cases, 254 deaths, 132,828 doses administered*
Cumberland: 32,963 cases, 562 deaths, 183,628 doses administered*
Ocean: 137,016 cases, 2,760 deaths, 697,035 doses administered*
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 3 p.m. April 24
*State, county vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.