NJ reports more than 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,508
New deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases: 1,923,474
Total number of deaths: 30,322
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,898,372*
Rate of transmission: 1.28
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,932 cases, 923 deaths, 375,255 doses administered*
Cape May: 10,767 cases, 252 deaths, 132,620 doses administered*
Cumberland: 32,838 cases, 561 deaths, 183,290 doses administered*
Ocean: 136,053 cases, 2,751 deaths, 696,011 doses administered*
Figures are as of 4 p.m. April 17
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
