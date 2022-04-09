NJ reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,431
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 1,910,007
Total number of deaths: 30,292
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,883,060
Rate of transmission: 1.15
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,718 cases, 923 deaths, 374,821 doses administered
Cape May: 10,705 cases, 249 deaths, 132,431 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,727 cases, 559 deaths, 183,102 doses administered
Ocean: 135,786 cases, 2,750 deaths, 695,336 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
