NJ reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,438
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,905,347
Total number of deaths: 30,272
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,876,951
Rate of transmission: 1.11
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,674 cases, 923 deaths, 374,664 doses administered
Cape May: 10,685 cases, 249 deaths, 132,377 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,715 cases, 559 deaths, 183,040 doses administered
Ocean: 135,547 cases, 2,748 deaths, 695,126 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.