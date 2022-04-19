NJ reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,357
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 1,925,710
Total number of deaths: 30,331
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,913,272
Rate of transmission: 1.24
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,970 cases, 921 deaths, 375,788 doses administered
Cape May: 10,773 cases, 253 deaths, 132,793 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,862 cases, 561 deaths, 183,517 doses administered
Ocean: 136,583 cases, 2,751 deaths, 696,844 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 19
Source: N.J. Department of Health
