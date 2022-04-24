NJ reports more than 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, 1.14 transmission rate

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,275
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 1,935,664
Total number of deaths: 30,361
*Total vaccine doses administered: 13,926,031
Rate of transmission: 1.14
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 55,195 cases, 923 deaths, 376,069 doses administered*
Cape May: 10,831 cases, 254 deaths, 132,864 doses administered*
Cumberland: 32,968 cases, 562 deaths, 183,773 doses administered*
Ocean: 137,077 cases, 2,761 deaths, 697,219 doses administered*
Figures are as of 5:30 p.m. April 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
