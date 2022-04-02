NJ reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,213
New deaths: 7
Total number of positive cases: 1,901,122
Total number of deaths: 30,252
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,859,457
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,626 cases, 923 deaths, 374,239 doses administered
Cape May: 10,673 cases, 249 deaths, 132,185 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,724 cases, 558 deaths, 182,676 doses administered
Ocean: 135,342 cases, 2,745 deaths, 694,490 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
