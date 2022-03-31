 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NJ reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 1,143

New deaths: 2

Total number of positive cases: 1,898,757

Total number of deaths: 30,239

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,856,351

Rate of transmission: 1.01

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 54,598 cases, 923 deaths, 374,162 doses administered

Cape May: 10,666 cases, 249 deaths, 132,158 doses administered

Cumberland: 32,698 cases, 557 deaths, 182,607 doses administered

Ocean: 135,210 cases, 2,744 deaths, 694,407 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 31

Source: N.J. Department of Health

