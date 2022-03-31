NJ reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,143
New deaths: 2
Total number of positive cases: 1,898,757
Total number of deaths: 30,239
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,856,351
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,598 cases, 923 deaths, 374,162 doses administered
Cape May: 10,666 cases, 249 deaths, 132,158 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,698 cases, 557 deaths, 182,607 doses administered
Ocean: 135,210 cases, 2,744 deaths, 694,407 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 31
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.