NJ reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, rate of transmission rising

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,012
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 1,912,503
Total number of deaths: 30,294
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,891,163
Rate of transmission: 1.23
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,765 cases, 923 deaths, 375,054 doses administered
Cape May: 10,719 cases, 249 deaths, 132,523 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,759 cases, 559 deaths, 183,201 doses administered
Ocean: 135,915 cases, 2,747 deaths, 695,678 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. April 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.