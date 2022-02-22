NJ reports just 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,043
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,866,365
Total number of deaths: 29,771
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,612,154
Rate of transmission: 0.69
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,047 cases, 904 deaths, 365,370 doses administered
Cape May: 10,548 cases, 240 deaths, 130,478 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,691 cases, 537 deaths, 177,474 doses administered
Ocean: 133,639 cases, 2,691 deaths, 686,335 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 22
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.