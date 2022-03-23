NJ reports 940 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths; rate of transmission moves closer to 1

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 940
New deaths: 10
Total number of positive cases: 1,891,517
Total number of deaths: 30,204
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,808,665
Rate of transmission: 0.91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,510 cases, 923 deaths, 372,721 doses administered
Cape May: 10,646 cases, 248 deaths, 131,681 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,630 cases, 553 deaths, 181,970 doses administered
Ocean: 134,863 cases, 2,735 deaths, 693,092 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
