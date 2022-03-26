NJ reports 917 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 917
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,894,612
Total number of deaths: 30,222
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,812,181
Rate of transmission: 0.96
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,543 cases, 922 deaths, 372,843 doses administered
Cape May: 10,653 cases, 249 deaths, 131,719 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,660 cases, 555 deaths, 182,074 doses administered
Ocean: 135,015 cases, 2,741 deaths, 693,174 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
