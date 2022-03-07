NJ reports 904 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 904
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,878,966
Total number of deaths: 30,049
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,762,606
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,275 cases, 919 deaths, 369,852 doses administered
Cape May: 10,600 cases, 245 deaths, 131,398 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,381 cases, 540 deaths, 180,964 doses administered
Ocean: 134,322 cases, 2,719 deaths, 691,406 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
