NJ reports 873 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 873
New deaths: 41
Total number of positive cases: 1,873,522
Total number of deaths: 29,983
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,735,001
Rate of transmission: 0.79
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,180 cases, 915 deaths, 369,101 doses administered
Cape May: 10,585 cases, 244 deaths, 131,262 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,148 cases, 540 deaths, 180,288 doses administered
Ocean: 134,029 cases, 2,712 deaths, 690,506 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
