NJ reports 854 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths statewide; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey (copy)

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 854
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,018,600
Total number of deaths: 24,806
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,926,847
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 30,788 cases, 704 deaths, 324,179 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 6,081 cases, 193 deaths, 120,259 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,709 cases, 429 deaths, 155,307 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 79,229 cases, 2,144 deaths, 623,294 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 | Source: N.J. Department of Health
