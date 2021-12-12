NJ reports 8 new deaths, 3,500 more COVID cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey (copy)

COVID-19 IN N.J.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,500
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,128,481
Total number of deaths: 25,746
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,658,734
Rate of transmission: 1.41
Cases by county
Atlantic: 34,421 cases, 759 deaths, 342,440 doses administered
Cape May: 6,887 cases, 203 deaths, 124,615 doses administered
Cumberland: 19,864 cases, 459 deaths, 164,273 doses administered
Ocean: 90,376 cases, 2,252 deaths, 650,462 doses administered
Figures are as of 5 p.m. Dec. 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
