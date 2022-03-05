NJ reports 762 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 762
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,877,478
Total number of deaths: 30,037
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,750,304
Rate of transmission: 0.83
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,246 cases, 918 deaths, 369,491 doses administered
Cape May: 10,602 cases, 245 deaths, 131,344 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,374 cases, 540 deaths, 180,669 doses administered
Ocean: 134,250 cases, 2,715 deaths, 690,983 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
