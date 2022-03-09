NJ reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 747
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 1,880,770
Total number of deaths: 30,076
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,770,377
Rate of transmission: 0.84
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,304 cases, 919 deaths, 370,165 doses administered
Cape May: 10,605 cases, 246 deaths, 131,450 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,396 cases, 545 deaths, 181,161 doses administered
Ocean: 134,408 cases, 2,724 deaths, 691,706 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
