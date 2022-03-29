NJ reports 745 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths, rate of transmission back at 1

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 745
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 1,896,546
Total number of deaths: 30,232
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,850,428
Rate of transmission: 1
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,570 cases, 922 deaths, 373,996 doses administered
Cape May: 10,657 cases, 248 deaths, 132,116 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,677 cases, 555 deaths, 182,470 doses administered
Ocean: 135,102 cases, 2,743 deaths, 694,153 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
