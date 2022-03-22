NJ reports 691 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 691
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 1,890,703
Total number of deaths: 30,198
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,807,032
Rate of transmission: 0.88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,497 cases, 922 deaths, 372,675 doses administered
Cape May: 10,642 cases, 248 deaths, 131,646 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,625 cases, 553 deaths, 181,917 doses administered
Ocean: 134,833 cases, 2,734 deaths, 693,023 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 22
Source: N.J. Department of Health
