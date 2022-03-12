NJ reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 685
New deaths: 20
Total number of positive cases: 1,883,679
Total number of deaths: 30,124
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,774,665
Rate of transmission: 0.84
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,389 cases, 920 deaths, 370,452 doses administered
Cape May: 10,613 cases, 246 deaths, 131,490 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,576 cases, 553 deaths, 181,287 doses administered
Ocean: 134,560 cases, 2,726 deaths, 691,913 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 12
Source: N.J. Department of Health
