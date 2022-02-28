NJ reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 685
New deaths: 13
Total number of positive cases: 1,872,635
Total number of deaths: 29,947
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,729,121
Rate of transmission: 0.75
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,172 cases, 914 deaths, 368,972 doses administered
Cape May: 10,582 cases, 245 deaths, 131,223 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,107 cases, 540 deaths, 180,194 doses administered
Ocean: 133,966 cases, 2,706 deaths, 690,303 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
