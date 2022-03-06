NJ reports 617 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 617
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,878,072
Total number of deaths: 30,043
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,750,304
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,257 cases, 918 deaths, 369,491 doses administered
Cape May: 10,603 cases, 245 deaths, 131,344 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,378 cases, 540 deaths, 180,669 doses administered
Ocean: 134,278 cases, 2,717 deaths, 690,983 doses administered
Vaccine numbers were not updated by the state on Sunday.
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
