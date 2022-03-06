 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NJ reports 617 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks up

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 617

New deaths: 6

Total number of positive cases: 1,878,072

Total number of deaths: 30,043

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,750,304

Rate of transmission: 0.85

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 54,257 cases, 918 deaths, 369,491 doses administered

Cape May: 10,603 cases, 245 deaths, 131,344 doses administered

Cumberland: 32,378 cases, 540 deaths, 180,669 doses administered

Ocean: 134,278 cases, 2,717 deaths, 690,983 doses administered

People are also reading…

Vaccine numbers were not updated by the state on Sunday.

Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 6

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Almost 1.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News