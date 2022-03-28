NJ reports 617 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, rate of transmission rising

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 617
New deaths: 1
Total number of positive cases: 1,895,822
Total number of deaths: 30,224
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,848,448
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,563 cases, 922 deaths, 373,948 doses administered
Cape May: 10,654 cases, 249 deaths, 132,121 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,669 cases, 555 deaths, 182,452 doses administered
Ocean: 135,078 cases, 2,741 deaths, 693,919 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
