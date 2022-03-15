NJ reports 559 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 559
New deaths: 16
Total number of positive cases: 1,884,964
Total number of deaths: 30,143
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,788,360
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,414 cases, 920 deaths, 371,955 doses administered
Cape May: 10,627 cases, 246 deaths, 131,544 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,577 cases, 552 deaths, 181,533 doses administered
Ocean: 134,622 cases, 2,728 deaths, 692,321 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
