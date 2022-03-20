NJ reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 523
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 1,890,091
Total number of deaths: 30,190
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,805,179
Rate of transmission: 0.86
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,491 cases, 922 deaths, 372,567 doses administered
Cape May: 10,638 cases, 248 deaths, 131,644 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,618 cases, 553 deaths, 181,848 doses administered
Ocean: 134,804 cases, 2,734 deaths, 692,898 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 21
Source: N.J. Department of Health
