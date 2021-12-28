NJ reports 48 new COVID-19 deaths with nearly 11,900 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 11,889
New deaths: 48
Total number of positive cases: 1,267,756
Total number of deaths: 26,068
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,942,178
Rate of transmission: 1.73
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 37,173 cases, 766 deaths, 348,889 doses administered
Cape May: 7,613 cases, 207 deaths, 126,426 doses administered
Cumberland: 21,303 cases, 473 deaths, 167,923 doses administered
Ocean: 97,539 cases, 2,301 deaths, 661,271 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
