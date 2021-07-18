NJ reports 435 new coronavirus cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 435
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 897,926
Total number of deaths: 23,823
Total vaccine doses administered: 10,238,562
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 25,172 cases, 658 deaths, 278,020 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 4,686 cases, 176 deaths, 105,422 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,009 cases, 406 deaths, 127,623 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 66,535 cases, 2,013 deaths, 534,940 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. July 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
