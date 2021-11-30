NJ reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,352 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,352
New deaths: 42
Total number of positive cases: 1,086,722
Total number of deaths: 25,563
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,645,680
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.16
Cases by County
Atlantic: 33,169 cases, 755 deaths, 372,564 doses administered
Cape May: 6,616 cases, 199 deaths, 139,597 doses administered
Cumberland: 19,061 cases, 454 deaths, 176,027 doses administered
Ocean: 86,693 cases, 2,236 deaths, 716,719 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 30
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.