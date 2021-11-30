 Skip to main content
NJ reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,352 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new coronavirus variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. The recent increase in delta cases and the emergence of the omicron variant "pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation," Powell said to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. The new variant could also worsen supply chain disruptions, he said. Powell's comments come after other Fed officials in recent weeks have said the central bank should consider winding down its ultra-low interest rate policies more quickly than it currently plans. They cited concerns about inflation, which has jumped to three-decade highs. Yet Powell's remarks suggest that the additional uncertainty raised by the omicron variant may complicate the Fed's next steps.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 2,352

New deaths: 42

Total number of positive cases: 1,086,722

Total number of deaths: 25,563

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,645,680

Rate of transmission: 1.16

Cases by County

Atlantic: 33,169 cases, 755 deaths, 372,564 doses administered

Cape May: 6,616 cases, 199 deaths, 139,597 doses administered

Cumberland: 19,061 cases, 454 deaths, 176,027 doses administered

Ocean: 86,693 cases, 2,236 deaths, 716,719 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 30

Source: N.J. Department of Health

