NJ reports 37 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,255 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

A new study has found that depression rates in the US tripled during the first year of COVID-19.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,255

New deaths: 37

Total number of positive cases: 1,010,262

Total number of deaths: 24,728

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,794,180

Rate of transmission: 0.88

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 30,384 cases, 699 deaths, 319,075 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 5,974 cases, 190 deaths, 118,510 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 17,434 cases, 428 deaths, 153,195 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 78,125 cases, 2,134 deaths, 616,291 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 5

Source: N.J. Department of Health

