NJ reports 359 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths, rate of transmission holds steady

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 359
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 1,884,412
Total number of deaths: 30,131
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,785,224
Rate of transmission: 0.84
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 54,404 cases, 920 deaths, 371,766 doses administered
Cape May: 10,623 cases, 246 deaths, 131,538 doses administered
Cumberland: 32,577 cases, 552 deaths, 181,501 doses administered
Ocean: 134,602 cases, 2,726 deaths, 692,217 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.