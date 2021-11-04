 Skip to main content
NJ reports 34 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,300 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
NJ reports 34 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,300 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

The Dutch government on Tuesday decided to re-impose measures aimed at slowing the latest spike in Covid-19 infections, including the wearing of face masks, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. The use of a "corona pass", showing proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test, will be broadened as of Nov. 6 to public places including museums, gyms and outdoor terraces.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,311

New deaths: 34

Total number of positive cases: 1,046,233

Total number of deaths: 25,195

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,612,348

Rate of transmission: N/A

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 31,948 cases, 732 deaths, 345,153 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 6,328 cases, 197 deaths, 128,661 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 18,339 cases, 443 deaths, 164,796 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 82,757 cases, 2,195 deaths, 663,595 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 4

Source: N.J. Department of Health

