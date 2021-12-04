NJ reports 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 3,634
New deaths: 18
Total number of positive cases: 1,100,063
Total number of deaths: 25,625
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,931,459
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.16
Cases by County
Atlantic: 33,583 cases, 757 deaths, 378,897 doses administered
Cape May: 6,697 cases, 199 deaths, 142,150 doses administered
Cumberland: 19,314 cases, 457 deaths, 179,504 doses administered
Ocean: 87,944 cases, 2,243 deaths, 729,449 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.