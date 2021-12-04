 Skip to main content
NJ reports 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
top story

NJ reports 3,600 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Health officials have confirmed cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday evening. A 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County, two Queens residents, a Brooklyn resident and a fifth person believed to be a visitor to the state tested positive. Their vaccination statuses weren't immediately clear, but the woman from Suffolk County had received at least one dose, Hochul said. After a slow start, the United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state

New positive cases: 3,634

New deaths: 18

Total number of positive cases: 1,100,063

Total number of deaths: 25,625

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,931,459

Rate of transmission: 1.16

Cases by County

Atlantic: 33,583 cases, 757 deaths, 378,897 doses administered

Cape May: 6,697 cases, 199 deaths, 142,150 doses administered

Cumberland: 19,314 cases, 457 deaths, 179,504 doses administered

Ocean: 87,944 cases, 2,243 deaths, 729,449 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 4

Source: N.J. Department of Health

