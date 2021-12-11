NJ reports 25 new deaths, 4,198 COVID cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

COVID-19 IN N.J.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,198
New deaths: 25
Total number of positive cases: 1,124,980
Total number of deaths: 25,738
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,637,145
Rate of transmission: 1.41
Cases by county
Atlantic: 34,305 cases, 759 deaths, 341,996 doses administered
Cape May: 6,861 cases, 203 deaths, 124,496 doses administered
Cumberland: 19,804 cases, 458 deaths, 163,980 doses administered
Ocean: 90,057 cases, 2,252 deaths, 649,791 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
