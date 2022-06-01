NJ reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths; rate of transmission drops below 1

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,602
New deaths: 25
Total number of positive cases: 2,057,928
Total number of deaths: 30,658
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,012,548
Rate of transmission: 0.99
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,966 cases, 937 deaths, 378,029 doses administered
Cape May: 11,465 cases, 256 deaths, 133,667 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,160 cases, 569 deaths, 185,176 doses administered
Ocean: 143,506 cases, 2,818 deaths, 700,304 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
