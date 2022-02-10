NJ reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 81 new deaths; rate of transmission down to 0.5

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,654
New deaths: 81
Total number of positive cases: 1,849,171
Total number of deaths: 29,323
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,551,880
Rate of transmission: 0.5
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,651 cases, 885 deaths, 363,864 doses administered
Cape May: 10,463 cases, 235 deaths, 130,046 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,177 cases, 531 deaths, 176,362 doses administered
Ocean: 132,692 cases, 2,646 deaths, 683,824 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 10
Source: N.J. Department of Health
