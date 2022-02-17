NJ reports 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 65 new deaths; rate of transmission rising again

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,501
New deaths: 65
Total number of positive cases: 1,860,716
Total number of deaths: 29,660
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,590,901
Rate of transmission: 0.57
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,938 cases, 900 deaths, 364,761 doses administered
Cape May: 10,525 cases, 237 deaths, 130,341 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,424 cases, 533 deaths, 177,085 doses administered
Ocean: 133,314 cases, 2,684 deaths, 685,455 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 17
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.