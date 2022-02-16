NJ reports 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 61 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,235
New deaths: 61
Total number of positive cases: 1,858,228
Total number of deaths: 29,595
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,586,032
Rate of transmission: 0.53
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,880 cases, 900 deaths, 364,674 doses administered
Cape May: 10,510 cases, 236 deaths, 130,289 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,370 cases, 533 deaths, 177,017 doses administered
Ocean: 133,211 cases, 2,669 deaths, 685,260 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 16
Source: N.J. Department of Health
