 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NJ reports 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths; rate of transmission below 0.5

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Ontario’s premier declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border and said he will urgently press for new legislation cracking down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people. Since Monday, scores of truck drivers protesting Canada's COVID-19 restrictions and railing against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit. And hundreds of others have paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks. Premier Doug Ford said he will convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to enact orders that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure. “We are now two weeks into the siege of Ottawa," Ford said. “It’s an illegal occupation. It’s no longer a protest.” "Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the rights of one million people in Ottawa to live peacefully, free of harassment and chaos in their own homes. So let me be as clear as I can. There will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe," Ford said. Separately, the mayor of Windsor planned to ask for an injunction Friday afternoon to try to break up the bridge blockade, as parts shortages caused by the protest rippled through the auto industry on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 2,224

New deaths: 60

Total number of positive cases: 1,851,340

Total number of deaths: 29,382

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,558,388

Rate of transmission: 0.49

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 53,713 cases, 886 deaths, 363,864 doses administered

Cape May: 10,473 cases, 235 deaths, 130,083 doses administered

Cumberland: 31,235 cases, 532 deaths, 176,509 doses administered

Ocean: 132,859 cases, 2,653 deaths, 684,167 doses administered

People are also reading…

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 11

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Man captures amazing moment a robin flew into his palm

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News