NJ reports 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new deaths; rate of transmission below 0.5

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,224
New deaths: 60
Total number of positive cases: 1,851,340
Total number of deaths: 29,382
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,558,388
Rate of transmission: 0.49
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,713 cases, 886 deaths, 363,864 doses administered
Cape May: 10,473 cases, 235 deaths, 130,083 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,235 cases, 532 deaths, 176,509 doses administered
Ocean: 132,859 cases, 2,653 deaths, 684,167 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
