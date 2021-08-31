 Skip to main content
NJ reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,642 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
NJ reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,642 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

The U.S. Education Department is launching civil rights inquiries into five states with bans on mask mandates.The department is investigating Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.Federal officials say those bans could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions by preventing some students from safely attending school amid the ongoing COVID surge.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,642

New deaths: 19

Total number of positive cases: 951,803

Total number of deaths: 24,151

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,106,462

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 27,280 cases, 672 deaths, 302,582 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 5,319 cases, 181 deaths, 112,263 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 15,934 cases, 410 deaths, 141,569 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 71,547 cases, 2,061 deaths, 578,272 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 31

Source: N.J. Department of Health

