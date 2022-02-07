NJ reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,490 new cases

COVID-19 IN N.J.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,490
New deaths: 15
Total number of positive cases: 1,843,332
Total number of deaths: 29,050
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,531,332
Rate of transmission: 0.52
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,483 cases, 872 deaths, 363,479 doses administered
Cape May: 10,422 cases, 235 deaths, 129,910 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,031 cases, 525 deaths, 176,080 doses administered
Ocean: 132,296 cases, 2,617 deaths, 683,007 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
