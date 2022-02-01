NJ reports 115 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,400 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,417
New deaths: 115
Total number of positive cases: 1,828,823
Total number of deaths: 28,638
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,458,808
Rate of transmission: 0.55
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 52,919 cases, 866 deaths, 361,936 doses administered
Cape May: 10,276 cases, 228 deaths, 129,255 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,559 cases, 521 deaths, 175,019 doses administered
Ocean: 131,157 cases, 2,568 deaths, 680,214 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
