NJ reports 111 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,500 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,535
New deaths: 111
Total number of positive cases: 1,835,533
Total number of deaths: 28,850
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,492,108
Rate of transmission: 0.55
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,157 cases, 869 deaths, 362,756 doses administered
Cape May: 10,338 cases, 232 deaths, 129,709 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,744 cases, 522 deaths, 175,367 doses administered
Ocean: 131,611 cases, 2,604 deaths, 681,549 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
