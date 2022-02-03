 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NJ reports 111 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,500 new cases
NJ reports 111 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,500 new cases

36 participants ages 18 through 29 were given a low dose of the original Covid-19 strain in a UK study. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 3,535

New deaths: 111

Total number of positive cases: 1,835,533

Total number of deaths: 28,850

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,492,108

Rate of transmission: 0.55

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 53,157 cases, 869 deaths, 362,756 doses administered

Cape May: 10,338 cases, 232 deaths, 129,709 doses administered

Cumberland: 30,744 cases, 522 deaths, 175,367 doses administered

Ocean: 131,611 cases, 2,604 deaths, 681,549 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 3

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

