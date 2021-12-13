NJ reports 11 new deaths, nearly 3,000 more COVID cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,968
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 1,131,424
Total number of deaths: 25,754
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,668,701
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.41
Cases by county
Atlantic: 34,509 cases, 759 deaths, 342,687 doses administered
Cape May: 6,910 cases, 204 deaths, 124,724 doses administered
Cumberland: 19,937 cases, 459 deaths, 164,452 doses administered
Ocean: 90,603 cases, 2,255 deaths, 650,866 doses administered
Figures are as of 4 p.m. Dec. 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.