NJ reports 108 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,400 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,425
New deaths: 108
Total number of positive cases: 1,844,784
Total number of deaths: 29,157
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,535,912
Rate of transmission: 0.51
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,521 cases, 881 deaths, 363,562 doses administered
Cape May: 10,432 cases, 235 deaths, 129,943 doses administered
Cumberland: 31,073 cases, 528 deaths, 176,117 doses administered
Ocean: 132,400 cases, 2,629 deaths, 683,233 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 8
Source: N.J. Department of Health
