NJ reports 108 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,400 new cases
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 1,425

New deaths: 108

Total number of positive cases: 1,844,784

Total number of deaths: 29,157

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,535,912

Rate of transmission: 0.51

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 53,521 cases, 881 deaths, 363,562 doses administered

Cape May: 10,432 cases, 235 deaths, 129,943 doses administered

Cumberland: 31,073 cases, 528 deaths, 176,117 doses administered

Ocean: 132,400 cases, 2,629 deaths, 683,233 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 8

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Concerned about COVID-19?

