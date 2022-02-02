NJ reports 107 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,500 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,582
New deaths: 107
Total number of positive cases: 1,832,198
Total number of deaths: 28,744
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,474,911
Rate of transmission: 0.55
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 53,020 cases, 868 deaths, 362,466 doses administered
Cape May: 10,307 cases, 230 deaths, 129,379 doses administered
Cumberland: 30,635 cases, 521 deaths, 175,173 doses administered
Ocean: 131,370 cases, 2,585 deaths, 681,091 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
